Two held for murder of RSS leader's son; search on for three others: Punjab Police

Ferozepur, Nov 19 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of the son of a RSS leader here, while the hunt is on for three other accused, police said on Wednesday.

Naveen Arora, son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Ferozepur on November 15.

Police on Wednesday said the arrested accused have been identified as Harsh and Kanav, both belonging to Basti Bhatian in the city.

Sharing details during a press briefing, Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the two other accused were Jatin Kali and Badal. The identity of the third accused has been withheld for security reasons.

The SSP said the conspiracy to murder Naveen was primarily driven by Jatin, who promised money to others to carry out the crime.

The accused trio travelled to Uttar Pradesh to procure the weapon used in the killing. The plan was finalised on November 13 at Kanav's residence, where the group had gathered for his birthday celebration.

After conducting a detailed recce of Naveen's movements, the team executed the murder, with Badal and one other accused firing the shots while Harsh and Kanav stayed in the background to provide support.

Following the incident, auto-rickshaw driver Jatin dropped the group at the bus stand, and they later dispersed after briefly taking shelter at Kanav's and Jatin's homes.

The SSP said while personal enmity appears to be one of the motives, the possibility of someone influencing or using the accused has not been ruled out.

He added that all the accused were from the same neighbourhood and worked in small local establishments.

With nine police teams and intelligence units deployed, the authorities said they were close to apprehending the remaining suspects.