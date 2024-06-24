Two held for murdering Indore-based BJYM leader

Indore, Jun 24 (PTI) Two men wanted for Indore-based BJYM leader Monu Kalyane's murder were arrested from Bhopal on Monday, police said.

A country-made pistol and a motorcycle have also been recovered from Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod, with police suspecting old enmity as the potential motive behind the sensational murder on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Kalyane, 35, was the Indore city vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was shot dead in the MG Road police station area when he was putting up flags and banners of the "saffron yatra" planned on Sunday.

According to BJP sources, Kalyane was one of the close supporters of state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. He was trying to increase his stature in politics by organising different events.

"Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod, both aged around 30 years, were arrested from outside the Inter-State- Bus-Terminal (ISBT) in Bhopal for the murder of Kalyane," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Kumar Pande told reporters.

The investigation suggests that Arjun opened fire at Kalyane.

"He (Arjun) had illegally purchased a country-made pistol from Khargone. We are verifying," the police officer said.

The accused duo live in the neighbourhood of Kalyane and the initial investigation points to the old enmity with Kalyane.

"A detailed interrogation of the accused duo is underway to understand if other persons were part of the murder and the conspiracy," Pande added.