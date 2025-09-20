Two held for murdering man over 'love affair'

Palghar, Sept 20 (PTI) Police apprehended two individuals, including a woman, from Gujarat after a multi-state search in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man in Palghar district over a "love affair", an official said on Saturday.

Harish Sukhadia was found murdered with a sharp weapon at Balaji Complex in Parnali village on September 3.

Initially, a case was registered against an unknown accused. The investigation was taken up by joint teams from the local crime branch and Tarapur Police, who launched a search operation that extended into Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat," according to a release issued by Palghar Police.

The breakthrough came from "secret information," which led police to the two suspects in Vapi. The arrested individuals have been identified as Surendra Chandra Singh (34) and a 25-year-old woman.

"During interrogation, both confessed to the crime, revealing that the motive was a love affair", police said.

Further investigation is ongoing. PTI COR NSK