Two held for murdering West Bengal worker

Kollam, Dec 22 (PTI) The Kerala police have arrested two migrant labourers hailing from West Bengal for allegedly murdering a person belonging to the same state and disposing of his body in a marshland near here.

Police arrested Bikas Sen (30) and Anwar Muhammed (24) for murdering Althaf Mia (29) who had been missing since last Sunday.

A complaint that Mia was missing was received on Wednesday, they said.

"The owner of the factory where he was working approached us with a complaint on Wednesday. We interrogated the missing man's roommates and found that the victim was buried in a marshland. The body was recovered on Thursday night," police said.

The accused wanted to steal money from Mia, who was an expert card player and used to carry huge amounts with him, police said.

"We examined the phone records of the victim and zeroed in on the accused after interrogation. They confessed to the crime and showed us the place where the body was buried," police said.