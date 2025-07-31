Two held for opening fire at man in road rage incident in Delhi’s Ajmeri Gate

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in central Delhi's Ajmeri Gate area where one of them allegedly opened fire at a motorcyclist after an altercation, an official on Thursday said.

The incident took place near Mohalla Nihariyan Chowk on July 25 when the complainant, who was riding a motorcycle with his wife and children, was intercepted by two men on a white scooter, he said.

“An argument broke out after the victim’s wife questioned the duo for not honking while overtaking. During the scuffle, the pillion rider allegedly brandished a pistol and opened fire before fleeing the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Nidhin Valsan.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, police said.

The two suspects, identified as Md Amaan alias Tota and Noman, both residents of Brahampuri in northeast Delhi, were arrested based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, they said.

The DCP said that one pistol was recovered from Noman, while the scooter used in the commission of the crime was seized from Md Amaan.

One used cartridge and a bullet head were also recovered from the scene, said the officer, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the criminal background of the accused and the source of the weapon. PTI SSJ AS AS