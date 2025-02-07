Two held for opening fire near eatery in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly opening firing near an eating joint in the Jyoti Nagar area of Northeast district, an official said on Friday.

"An altercation took place around 9 pm on Thursday involving 3-4 men during which one of them fired in the air. In the ensuing scuffle, a person identified as Mehar Khokhar (26) sustained head injury after being hit with a stone," a police officer said.

Khokhar was taken to the GTB Hospital from where he was discharged after treatment, the officer said, adding that police have recovered an empty cartridge from the scene. PTI BM ARI