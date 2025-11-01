Two held for peddling multiple narcotic drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing and selling multiple narcotic drugs, including MDMA and cocaine, officials of the Telangana anti-narcotics wing EAGLE said on Saturday.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force along with Bollarum Police apprehended the two accused, and seized narcotic substances, cash and vehicle etc. from them, while they were attempting to sell the drugs, at Bollarum checkpost here on October 30, an official release said.

A total of 20 gram MDMA, two gram cocaine, 100 gram OG, 12 LSD blots, Rs 48,000 cash, two mobiles and a car were seized from the accused.

The duo, in their mid-20s, procured the drugs from Nandu, a native of Kerala and resident of Bengaluru, it said.

In a separate case, the Telangana EAGLE Force along with Film Nagar police, raided a pub at Jubilee Hills on October 31 night based on credible inputs and apprehened three persons (consumers) who tested positive for drug abuse.

They had consumed "Opioid, Meth and THC" and were handed over to Filmnagar police, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ADB