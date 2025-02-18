Two held for performing car stunts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Two students were arrested for allegedly performing dangerous stunts in two cars on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on February 9 when the two accused performed stunts while driving their cars on the ORR and drove without number plates, they said.

They were also accused of driving the cars in a rash and dangerous manner, endangering human life and the personal safety of others. One of the accused is pursuing a postgraduate course, while the other has completed a degree course, police said.

Videos of the accused performing stunts with their cars on the ORR surfaced on social media.

"We examined CCTV footage from various locations, and during the investigation, the two were arrested on Monday," a police official at Shamshabad police station said on Tuesday.

They were subsequently released after being served a notice.

The vehicles were purchased by their family members and were found to be registered in Delhi.

The cars were confiscated, and a letter was sent to the Transport authorities of Ranga Reddy district requesting ownership details and other related documents for these vehicles.

There were three other occupants in the cars, but only the two accused were driving.

A case was registered. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK ROH