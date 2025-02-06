Two held for phone thefts at railway stations in Thane region; 42 devices recovered

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons hailing from Telangana and Karnataka were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of railway passengers here, a police official said on Thursday.

Chinna Venkatesh Pusla (32) from Dharwad in Karnataka and Ashok Hanmanta Avula (25) from Rangareddy in Telangana were held by a team of the railway police's Crime Unit III, said senior inspector Vijay Khedkar.

"Forty-two mobiles phones valued at Rs 6.79 lakh were recovered from them. Of these, 23 devices were stolen from Kalyan, Dombivali and Thane railway stations. Further probe is underway," Khedkar added. PTI COR BNM