Two held for placing stolen iron gate on railway tracks in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two people for allegedly placing a stolen iron gate on the railway tracks near Tapri Junction, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The two identified as Sonu and Waris, residents of Shekhpura, were arrested on Tuesday evening, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 1 and 2 when a heavy iron gate was discovered on the Dehradun-Haridwar single railway track near Tapri Junction at around 1 am by railway gateman Naveen Kumar, Circle Officer (CO) Shweta Ashutosh informed PTI.

Upon seeing the gate obstructing the track, Naveen attempted to remove it but was unable to do so and immediately alerted railway authorities and ensured the Anand Vihar-Kotdwar Express, scheduled to pass through the track, was halted on time, the officer said.

Advertisment

With the help of the locomotive pilot, the gate was eventually removed.

Following the incident, GRP initiated an investigation and formed a special team to solve the case.

During the probe, the team arrested the two accused, who during interrogation confessed to their crime, stating that they had stolen the gate from near the railway track, the officer added.

Advertisment

While attempting to transport the stolen gate, they saw a train approaching and, in panic, abandoned it on the tracks before fleeing the scene, the accused told police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said. PTI COR ABN HIG