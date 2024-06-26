Two held for posing as private life insurance firm staff, duping policy-holder of Rs 1.34 lakh

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Thane for allegedly posing as employees of a private life insurance company and forcing a 42-year-old man to pay Rs 1.34 lakh under the guise of settling the pending instalments for his insurance policy, a Mumbai Police official said on Wednesday.

Police tracked down the accused duo, Shashikant Jadhav (35) and Ajit Kumar Amritlal Yadav (30), days after they withdrew money from an ATM kiosk, the official said.

According to the complainant, the duo contacted him in April, claiming they were calling from Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and told him that his policy instalments were overdue.

"They forced the complainant to transfer Rs 1,34,000 to their bank accounts. The victim realised that he was cheated when the duo stopped answering his calls when he insisted on checking his policy details," the official said.

During the investigation, police collected details of the bank accounts where the money was transferred and tracked down the ATM kiosk in Thane from where they had withdrawn money.

Two mobile phones and three debit cards were recovered from the possession of the accused, the official said, adding that the duo was arrested on Tuesday under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI ZA NSK