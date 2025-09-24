Two held for possessing 5 kg ganja

Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing nearly five kilograms of ganja in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, and seized the contraband and other items worth more than Rs 7 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken on Monday, senior inspector Janardhan Sonawane of the Crime Unit 2 in Bhiwandi said.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap in Bhiwandi. After the two suspects came to the spot to sell ganja, the police apprehended them. The duo was identified as Prashant alias Salad Suresh Tayde (27) and Sohail alias Pittal Irfan Ali Ansari (20), he said.

The police seized 4.827 kilograms of ganja, a two-wheeler and other valuables, collectively valued at Rs 3.54 lakh.

A case was filed against them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Bhiwandi City police station, he added.

Further investigation led the police to the residence of accused Tayde, where they recovered an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge, raising the total value of the seizure to Rs 7.39 lakh, according to him.

A local court then remanded them to police custody till September 24, he said. PTI COR NP