Two held for possession of Rs 3 cr unaccounted money in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Aug 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested for possessing unaccounted cash to the tune of around Rs three crore, while they were travelling to this district from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, police said.

The accused hail from Angadippuram in Malappuram district.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Chittur police here carried out an inspection of their vehicle and recovered Rs 2.97 crore hidden in a secret compartment near the driver's seat.

Both failed to provide any satisfactory explanation or document to prove the source of the money, they said.

"It is suspected to be hawala money. A detailed investigation is going on," a police officer said.

Relevant sections of BNS including 111(3) (economic offence) were invoked against them.

The accused would be produced before the court soon, they added. PTI LGK ROH