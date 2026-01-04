Two held for posting defamatory content on social media against actor Darshan's wife

Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) Two more persons have been arrested for allegedly posting defamatory and obscene content on social media against the wife of jailed Kannada actor Darshan, police said on Sunday.

Vijayalakshmi, Darshan's wife, approached the Cyber Crime Police Station on December 24, 2025, alleging that several individuals were targeting her and her family with abusive content on social media platforms.

"Certain individuals were posting vulgar and obscene comments and sending messages against Vijayalakshmi and her family on social media," police said in a statement.

The victim had sought appropriate legal action against more than 18 persons who had posted such defamatory content. Accordingly a case was registered and investigation was taken up, police said.

During the initial phase of the probe, two accused were arrested for posting obscene messages online.

As the investigation progressed, police on January 4 took into custody Nagaraj Gullappa Talawar (23), a petrol bunk manager from Keshavapura in Hubballi, and Prashanth Talawar (23), an auditor from Yalawal in Dharwad, and began questioning them in connection with the case.

Efforts are continuing to trace the remaining accused involved in posting defamatory content on social media, police said. Darshan is in jail in connection with the murder of his fan from Chitradurga, Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy was killed in June 2024 for allegedly posting derogatory contents against Darshan's friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, on social media. PTI GMS ADB