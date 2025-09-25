Two held for posting doctored videos to disrupt communal harmony in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Police in Meerut have arrested two men for allegedly making and circulating misleading photos and videos of women and students on social media with the intention of disturbing communal harmony, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Firoz, a resident of Aligarh, and Kasim, a resident of Meerut. They were arrested near Diggi in the Medical police station area, they said.

According to the police, the duo secretly recorded women and students, particularly near Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University and other crowded places. They then allegedly edited the footage before posting it on Facebook, Instagram and certain other platforms under the garb of "Islamic content" to provoke public sentiments, gain popularity, and create discord among communities.

Three mobile phones were recovered from the accused. Initial examination revealed at least four freshly shot videos from the CCS University area, the police said.

Officials added that both men have previous cases registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Their wider social media networks are now under investigation, and further arrests are likely.