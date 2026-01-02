Two held for posting obscene content on social media against jailed Kannada actor Darshan's family

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly posting obscene and derogatory content on social media against the wife and family of Kannada actor Darshan, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a murder case, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Chandrashekar B, (45), an auto-rickshaw driver who is a resident of Bengaluru and Nithin, (31), a software engineer, who is a resident of Davanagere, they said.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the actor's wife Vijayalakshmi at the Cyber Crime police station on December 24, they said.

In her complaint, she alleged that certain individuals were posting low-level obscene, derogatory posts, comments and sending messages targetting her and her family on social media platforms, police said.

She requested appropriate legal action against more than 18 individuals who had posted such defamatory and derogatory content, they added.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated, police said.

"During the investigation, officials of the Cyber Crime Police Station found that the accused had posted obscene messages against Mrs. Vijayalakshmi and her family on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms," a senior police officer said.

Both individuals have been secured and further investigation is under process, he said, adding that search for the remaining accused is ongoing. PTI AMP ROH