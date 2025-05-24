Two held for raising 'pro-Pakistan' slogans in Cuttack

Cuttack, May 24 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday arrested two persons here for allegedly raising 'pro-Pakistan' slogans.

The two persons identified as Sourav Kumar Sahoo (27) and Goutam Lenka (28) of Chauliagunj area in the city, were accused of attempting to inflame ill feelings among different communities with the intent to incite hatred and create disturbances, thereby disrupting public tranquility and religious harmony, the police said.

Investigations revealed that on May 15 the accused persons, along with other associates, were present at the Mahanadi embankment in Gandhipalli Gada. While Sourav Kumar Sahoo shouted slogans "Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad", which was video recorded by Goutam Lenka using his mobile phone, they said.

After recording the video, Goutam Lenka circulated it across various WhatsApp groups, the police said.

"The accused deliberately created and disseminated a video containing the slogan Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad with the malicious intent to disturb public harmony...," the police said.

Given that Cuttack is a communally sensitive city, the circulation of such a video is likely to incite communal disharmony and provoke individuals to disturb peace and public order both in the state and across the country, the police said in a statement.

The aforementioned acts clearly demonstrate the malicious intent of the accused persons to outrage the religious feelings of a section of citizens. Their intention was to cause disorder and incite violence.

Police have seized two mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons. PTI AAM AAM RG