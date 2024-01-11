Two held for rape

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The district rural police has arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Police were on the lookout for a third accused, said Superintendent of Police (Murbad) Jagdeesh Shinde.

The girl is a resident of Waghivali village.

One of the accused had promised to marry her, she told police.

The accused also extorted money from her by making public her videos shot in intimate situations, as per the FIR. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK