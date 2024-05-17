Two held for rape, murder of anganwadi teacher in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Mulugu district of Telangana on Friday for allegedly raping and murdering a 50-year-old woman anganwadi teacher, police said.

The woman's body was noticed in a forest area in Tadvai mandal of the district by some local people on May 15, who informed the police and later her son lodged a complaint with the police.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the two accused (aged 45 and 42) allegedly raped the woman on May 14 and later "killed" her when she resisted their attempts to snatch her gold jewellery, they said.

The woman was hit with a stone on her head and later strangled to death with her scarf by the two accused, who took away the jewellery, police said.

A senior police official said the 45-year-old accused, known to the victim, offered her a lift on a bike while she was returning to her house after duty on May 14 and took her into the forest area where he along with the second accused allegedly raped her.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 376 D (gang rape), 379 (theft), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). PTI VVK SJR VVK SS