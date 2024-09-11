Two held for raping 10-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Sep 11 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused offered some allurement to the minor and took her to an isolated place in Nalla Sopara in the early hours of September 2 and raped her, the official said.

The girl’s mother approached the police with a complaint on September 6 following which the accused, identified as Rahul Gende (41) and Shahu, alias Lambu (35), were booked for gang rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the official from Achole police station.

The child was sent for a medical examination, he said.

The police did not give the reason why the family approached them four days after the alleged crime. PTI COR NR