Two held for raping minor girl

Palghar, Nov 26 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police refused to share details regarding the arrest and the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The duo had threatened the girl into silence after the incident. The matter came to light after she shared her ordeal with her parents, who approached the police in Manor, an official said.

Police invoked various sections of gangrape under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the accused duo. PTI COR NSK