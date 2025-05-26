Two held for 'raping' three minor girls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI) Two men were arrested for the alleged rape of three minor girls over the past two years, police said on Monday.

The minor girls, who had lost their parents, are related to the accused and lived in the same house.

The reason for the delay in the girls not speaking out or filing a complaint is not yet known, police added.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the two accused have been arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SJR SJR SSK