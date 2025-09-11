Two held for 'raping' woman in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in a deserted place near Udaypura in Sadar police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said, "Both the accused, allegedly involved in the case, have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim. Police have already initiated an investigation in connection with the case." The accused were identified as Sonu Thakur and his cousin Rahul Thakur. The police arrested them from Lali village in Manika area, he said.

The accused have been booked under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.