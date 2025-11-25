Two held for raping woman in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two men were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 27-year-old woman in the Sahatwar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, police said.

On November 22, the woman was alone at home in a village in the Sahatwar police station area when Ganesh Gupta (30) and Guddan Soni (22) raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

Station Officer Anil Kumar Singh said that a case was registered against Ganesh and Guddan on Monday based on the complaint of the woman.

The police arrested both accused on Tuesday near the Sahatwar railway crossing and sent them to jail. The woman was sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, Singh said. PTI COR NAV NB NB