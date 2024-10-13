Two held for religious conversion attempt in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two men were detained on Sunday for allegedly attempting religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said.

The incident took place in Ram Kishore Tripathi colony of Gabhadiya area when a group of around 40 to 45 women and five to seven men gathered in the house of Deepa Maurya for religious conversion, they said.

Based on information from Gau Raksha Vahini office bearers, a police team reached the spot and the two accused, Salvin and Saini were taken into custody, Circle Officer Prashant Singh said.

According to Gau Raksha Vahini President Sarvesh Singh when the office bearers tried to intervene to stop the conversion they started misbehaving, police said.

The duo was trying to persuade people to adopt Christianity, Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI CORR ABN ABN OZ OZ