Two held for robberies in Thane district; stolen valuables worth Rs 17.2 lakh recovered

Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) The police have arrested two persons in connection with a string of robberies in Maharashtra's Thane district and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 17.2 lakh from them, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team laid a trap in Ulhasnagar and apprehended the accused, Anil Krishna Shetty (43) and Ramesh Vijaykumar Jaiswal (47), Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil said.

The accused, who are residents of Balgaon in Ambernath, had been previously arrested for robbery and were released from jail three months ago, he said.

Stolen valuables worth Rs 17.2 lakh were recovered from the duo, who were involved in robberies in Naupada, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Shivaji Nagar, Vitthalwadi, and Dombivili, the official said.

The duo also have five cases to their name at police stations in neighbouring Mumbai, he said. PTI COR ARU