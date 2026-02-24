Two held for robbery after opening fire at businessman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Two members of an inter-state gang were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing cash from a businessman and firing at him, police said.

The duo, along with five other absconding suspects, all from Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly planned the robbery in Hyderabad, authorities added.

The incident took place on January 31 near an ATM in the Koti area.

Police said the accused threatened the victim with a firearm, and during the struggle, one of them fired at his leg, injuring him. They then stole his cash bag containing Rs 6 lakh and his two-wheeler before fleeing the scene.

To investigate the case, six special police teams were formed. While monitoring the suspects’ movements on Tuesday, the two accused were apprehended near Shaheen Nagar, a Hyderabad police release said. PTI VVK SSK