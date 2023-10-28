Two held for robbing, killing 57-year-old woman in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 28 (PTI) The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 57-year-old woman whose body was found abandoned on a field in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The police on Thursday apprehended Saphala residents Rajesh Bijire Sonar (21) and Karan Man Singh (30) for the murder, which took place in June, while another accused involved in the crime is absconding, said Balaseheb Patil, district superintendent of police Palghar Rural.

Padma Bahadursingh Bik was found strangled to death on a field in the district on June 6. The Saphala police registered an offence under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and began the probe, he said.

Based on intelligence and technical inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused, who had allegedly robbed the woman of her jewellery and killed her, the official said. PTI COR ARU