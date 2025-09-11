Two held for robbing man in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his belongings, including a gold earring, in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Jamil alias Tiya (25) and Moinuddin alias Chuha (30) were nabbed on Wednesday. They were previously involved in 15 cases of robbery, snatching, burglary, theft and under the Arms Act, they said.

On September 7, 34-year-old Sunil, a resident Jahangirpuri, was returning after buying vegetables near Ambedkar Park when Jamil lured him inside the park where three men ambushed him, the police said.

While one of them held Sunil by his neck, Jamil threatened him with a knife, and the third man robbed him of his mobile phone, Rs 730 cash and a gold earring, they said.

The robbers forcibly pulled out Sunil's earring due to which he got injured. After this, they pushed him to the ground and fled, they said.

"Following his complaint, a case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station. A team carried out raids at multiple locations after analysing CCTV footage. The two accused were subsequently apprehended, and a knife used in the crime along with the complainant's earring were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

During interrogation, the two men allegedly admitted to their involvement in the robbery, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM NB