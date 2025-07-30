Two held for running away with hired video shooting equipment

Palghar, Jul 30 (PTI) The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in the district has arrested two men for allegedly stealing a video camera and other shooting equipment after hiring it by providing false names.

The stolen equipment worth Rs 11 lakh was recovered from the possession of accused Rudra Koli (20, resident of Panvel) and Vivek Singh (24, resident of Navi Mumbai), said an official release here.

The crime branch Unit-3, Virar, apprehended the accused from Nerul in Navi Mumbai on Monday, it said.

The duo had allegedly hired the equipment for a day from the complainant by providing false names.

On July 22, the complainant was travelling with them to the spot where a shoot was supposedly arranged.

They halted to eat at a hotel. As soon as the complainant stepped into the hotel, the accused fled from the spot with the equipment in a car, he told police.

"During the investigation, it was found that the car bore a fake number plate. Over 100 CCTV footage clips from areas like Bhiwandi, Thane, and Navi Mumbai were analyzed," the MBVV police said. PTI COR KRK