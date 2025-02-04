Two held for running drug peddling racket in Goa; ganja worth Rs 2.4 lakh seized

Panaji, Feb 4 (PTI) Goa police have arrested two persons for allegedly operating a drug peddling racket and seized ganja worth Rs 2.4 lakh from one of the accused, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have apprehended a 19-year-old man from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who allegedly supplied the contraband to the accused arrested in Goa in December, the official said.

He said the Colva police arrested Sonu Kumar Chauhan (24) from Navelim village in South Goa on December 29 and seized ganja worth Rs 2.4 lakh from him.

"During the investigation, Chouhan disclosed the name of the supplier, Rakesh Meghwal, from whom he had procured the contraband," the official said.

With the help of technical surveillance, Meghwal was traced to Udaipur, and a police team nabbed him on January 31, he said.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said. PTI RPS ARU