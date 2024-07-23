Two held for selling illegal Chinese manjha in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly selling Chinese manjha in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, 25 units of Chinese manjha (glass-coated synthetic string) were recovered from the accused, who were arrested in the Jwala Nagar area on Monday.

"On July 21, inputs were received that some people were trying to sell Chinese manjha. A team was formed and two men -- Gourav Sharma (29) and Happy Kumar (27) -- were apprehended," a senior police officer said.

The accused allegedly procured the illegal Chinese manjha from a person based in Jafrabad near Shahdara, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Environment Protection Act against the two accused at the Farsh Bazar police station, the police said. PTI BM NSM BHJ BHJ BHJ