Two held for sexually harassing woman in Thane district

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old woman and attempting to attack her at a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Kalyan on Wednesday night, an official said.

The official said one of the accused molested the woman, employed as a singer at the bar, and when she resisted his advances and escaped, he attempted to attack her with a beer bottle.

The staff and bar manager intervened, and the accused called his friend. The duo created a ruckus and issued threats, he said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 296 (obscene acts and songs), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU