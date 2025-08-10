Two held for six gold chain snatchings in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in six gold chain snatching incidents in less than two weeks in Dwarka, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sanju (40) and Sumit Badhwar (35), police said.

According to the police, a tip-off was received about two armed criminals on a black sports motorcycle roaming in Dwarka in search of a target. A team, acting on CCTV footage, intercepted the duo near Kakrola Ganda Nala before they could strike again.

Sanju was found carrying one illegal firearm with three live cartridges, while Sumit had one illegal firearm with one live cartridge, police said. The motorcycle used in the crimes was also seized.

"Five cases of gold chain snatching reported in Dwarka in recent weeks have been solved with their arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Police said the duo targeted women and elderly persons wearing visible gold chains. They allegedly used the high-speed motorcycle for quick getaways and kept firearms to threaten victims.

Sanju has four previous involvements in snatching cases, while Sumit has no prior record, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other incidents, police said. PTI BM HIG HIG