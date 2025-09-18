Two held for slaughtering cattle, dumping remains in forest in Karnataka

Karwar (Karnataka), Sep 18 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering cattle and dumping the remains in forest land near Muggum Colony in Bhatkal, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered on September 11 based on a complaint by Maruti, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Bhatkal.

He alleged that unidentified persons had trespassed into the Forest land, slaughtered cattle elsewhere, and dumped the skin, bones and other remains in the area.

A case was registered under Sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Special teams were formed, and after investigation, the accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The vehicle allegedly used in the offence was seized, and the accused were produced before court, which sent them to judicial custody. PTI GMS ROH