Two held for smuggling bovines in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Alwar district rescued 52 bovines allegedly being transported for slaughter and arrested two suspected smugglers, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested accused were identified as Vikram Gurjar (30) and Ravindra Gurjar (20), both residents of the Nagla Chirawda village under the Naugawan police station in the Alwar district, the police said.

District Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary said the police received a tip-off that a group of bovine smugglers was allegedly moving a large number of animals on foot from Rajasthan towards Haryana for alleged slaughter.

Acting on the information, a police team set up a checkpoint near Kharkhada Bandh and intercepted the smugglers. Two persons were arrested at the spot and all 52 bovines were safely rescued, the SP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the cattle-smuggling network, police added.