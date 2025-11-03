Two held for snatching bag from NRI senior citizen in east Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly snatching a handbag from an NRI senior citizen in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 28 when the accused -- Rohit (26) and Mukul (24) -- targeted a woman who had recently arrived from the United Kingdom (UK).

"While she was walking, the duo came on a motorcycle, snatched her handbag, and fled," a senior police officer said.

"The motorcycle used in the offence, gold ornaments, 135 Pounds in foreign currency, the victim's mobile phone, purse, passport, and other documents were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

A case was registered, and an investigation was taken up.

The officer said, after scanning footage from over 150 CCTV cameras along a 15-kilometre route, the duo was nabbed following a tip-off.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, saying they were facing financial difficulties and had targeted the woman, knowing she was an NRI, and likely carrying valuables, the officer said. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM ARB HIG