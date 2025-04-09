Two held for snatching bag of New Zealand national in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a 35-year-old from a well-off family, for allegedly snatching the handbag of a New Zealand national in northwest Delhi, officials on Wednesday said.

An official said the accused, identified as Karan Bhasin (35), owns multiple properties, but he turned to crime after developing a drug addiction.

The other accused has been identified as Monu alias Raghu (19), he added.

Monu, who sells eggs and omelettes from a roadside cart, also took to crime to support his addiction, the official said.

Five cases of snatching, including two from west Delhi, have been worked out with their arrests, he added.

The woman’s passport, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card and other belongings have been recovered along with the vehicle used in the crime and the clothes worn by the duo during the incident, police said.

“On April 2, a PCR call regarding a bag snatching was received at Subhash Place Police Station. The complainant identified as Somna Chaudhary -- a New Zealand citizen currently visiting Delhi -- informed police that while she was near a jewellery showroom in Kohat Enclave Market, two men on a black sports bike snatched her handbag,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, he added.

The suspects were during investigation traced to the Rithala area, where a CCTV footage revealed a partial registration number of the bike, police said.

The image was enhanced and a list of possible numbers was generated, leading to Bhasin's identification, they said.

Bhasin, who was earlier convicted in a 2012 rape case, was arrested and the vehicle used in the offence was recovered, the official said.

His accomplice Monu was also apprehended later, police said.

The two led the police to a drain in Rajouri Garden, where the snatched handbag was dumped, they said. PTI SSJ AS AS