Two held for snatching man's bag in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from a man in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said on Thursday.

The snatched bag was later handed over to the victim, they said.

The bag contained only passbooks and three cheque books, police said.

The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh (32) and Mandeep Singh (39), the residents of Chander Vihar, they said.

“While patrolling in the area on Wednesday, a police team saw a man shouting and running behind a bike near the Khayala branch of the Punjab and Sindh Bank in west Delhi. Immediately, the police intercepted the bike and nabbed the duo,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

An official said it was found during the investigation that the bike on which the accused were riding on was driven by Mandeep, adding the bike was registered to an online bike aggregator.

Mandeep told the police that he has been committing multiple snatching in the area, the official said, adding his previous record is being checked.

Jagdeep, the another accused, was previously involved in 10 cases of snatching, burglary and theft, the official said.