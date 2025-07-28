Two held for spreading drone sighting rumours in Kairana town

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly spreading false rumours about drones flying over Kairana town in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Kairana police station, Dharmendra Singh, police rushed to the area near Barat Ghar on Sunday night after receiving information from locals that drones were spotted hovering in the sky.

However, no such drone activity was found during investigation. The police arrested two persons identified as Asif and Mohammad Sahib for making a "hoax call" to the 112 emergency control room around midnight.

The call had led to panic in the area and a large numbe of people had gathered near the Palika area’s Barat Ghar.

A case has been registered against the duo, and they have been sent to jail, police said.

Authorities further said that similar rumours of drone sightings have been reported from different villages across western Uttar Pradesh in recent days, prompting fear among residents, many of whom have been seen guarding their homes at night.

The police have appealed to the public not to fall prey to misinformation and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities for verification.