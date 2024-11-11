Two held for stabbing businessman's helper during robbery in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a businessman’s helper during a robbery at a shop in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park area on Monday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Jaggannath (27) and Vikas (26), they said.

The police said they received information that 26-year-old Mohammad Rafi was admitted to BJRM Hospital with stab injuries. He was later referred to a higher centre for further treatment.

During the probe, Sajim Raza, the owner of the carpet shop in Ramgarh area where Rafi works, told police that Jaggannath along with his three others came to the shop with a knife and robbed Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone.

“When Rafi tried to intervene, Jaggannath stabbed him," a police officer said.

Jaggannath was nabbed from Bakhtawarpur area when he was trying to leave for Haridwar and subsequently Vikas was also arrested, the officer said.

He said that efforts are on to nab others. PTI BM BM NB NB