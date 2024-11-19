Two held for stabbing man over car parking issue in Delhi's Bharat Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man over an issue of parking his car near his house in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in Bharat Nagar area when Ankit, a resident of Wazirpur JJ Colony, returned home after attending a marriage in east Delhi.

Advertisment

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania, two men -- Rohit Jha (22) and Man Singh alias Papaiya (26) were standing outside Ankit's house.

"Ankit, while parking his car asked the duo to give them the side on which an argument ensued between them. The argument soon turned into a fight during which, Rohit whipped out a knife and stabbed Ankit in the left side of his waist," the officer said.

The victim was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu (DCB) Hospital, where he was recovering, the police said.

Advertisment

Rohit Jha was caught by Ankit's family members from the spot and was handed over to police while Singh managed to escape, DCP Dhania said.

A case under section 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Bharat Nagar police station and investigation was taken up. Based on a tip-off, Singh was also arrested, he said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed their involvement in the case.

Advertisment

On further interrogations, Jha is found to be a habitual and active criminal and was previously involved in a criminal case.

The police said further probe is underway. PTI ALK ALK OZ OZ OZ OZ