Two held for stealing 12-Bore gun in J-K’s Doda; weapon recovered

Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) Two persons, including a juvenile, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing a 12-bore gun from a local in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The stolen weapon was recovered during the investigation, while further inquiries are underway to ascertain the motive behind the theft, the police said.

On Wednesday, a case about theft of a 12-bore gun was registered at the Gandoh Police Station. During the investigation, an accused identified as Mahafuz Ahmed of Soti Dudwar village was detained, a police official said.

He added that the questioning led to the recovery of the stolen weapon.

Another juvenile involved in the case has been identified and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to a remand home for 30 days, he said. Further investigation into the case is underway, the official said.

Police urged the public to provide information about any suspicious activity in their area for prompt response, the official said. PTI TAS TAS SHS SHS