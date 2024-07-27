Two held for stealing batteries from Bhiwandi godown

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for stealing 110 batteries from a godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

A total of 72 batteries worth Rs 6.16 lakh have been recovered from accused Vinod Dokphode and Rakhib MAjid Khan, the Narpoli police station official said.

"Dokphode, a former employee of the godown located in Batale village, stole the batteries after opening the facility using a duplicate key. He sold the loot to Khan. They were held on Thursday," he added. PTI COR MVG BNM