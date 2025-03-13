Two held for stealing discarded railway tracks worth Rs 8 lakh in Jalna

Jalna, Mar 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing discarded railway tracks worth Rs 8 lakh in Jalna, an RPF official said on Thursday.

Shaikh Moin and Shaikh Amjad were held on Wednesday after a truck was apprehended with 12 tons of the stolen material, Railway Protection Force inspector Pavan Ingle said.

"The truck was on its way to a steel trading firm. The two have confessed to stealing discarded railway tracks near stations in Jalna. A case was registered under Railways Act. A probe is on to arrest other members of the gang," Ingle said. PTI COR BNM