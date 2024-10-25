Two held for stealing from temple in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing sacred metal objects from a temple in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Police said the accused, identified as 65-year-old Rangilal Banarsi Chavan and Rohit Sunil Mura (20), broke into the Panchamukhi Shivmandir at Vevoor on the intervening night of October 16-17.

The duo took away a copper lamp, a trident, bells and other items of religious importance worth Rs 30,000 from the temple, said Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Police have recovered all the stolen objects from the two, he added. PTI COR NR