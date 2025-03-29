Two held for stealing laptops worth Rs 23.4 lakh from godown in Bhiwandi

Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Karnataka in connection with the theft of laptops worth Rs 23.4 lakh from a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police apprehended the accused, Dileep Basavraj Chavan (20) and Arjun Munne Rathod (23), from Yadgir for the theft that took place at a godown in the Narpoli area of Bhiwandi on March 7, an official said.

Miscreants broke into the godown and decamped with 26 laptops worth Rs 23.4 lakh, senior inspector Janardhan Sonawane said.

An FIR was registered under sections 303(2) (theft), 331(3) (house trespass) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, he said.

The official said the police examined the CCTV footage and the technical and intelligence inputs and zeroed in on the accused.

The police have recovered the stolen laptops and a motorcycle used in the crime, he said, adding that a probe is underway to nab the others involved in the theft. PTI COR ARU