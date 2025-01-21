Two held for stealing motorcycles

Thane, Jan 21 (PTI) Two youngsters were arrested from Kalwa in Thane district for the alleged theft of motorcycles over months, police said on Tuesday.

Police tracked Shekar Das (18) and Randeep Arote (19) through technical intelligence and CCTV footage on Sunday. Another accused is on the run.

Police seized four stolen motorcycles from the arrested duo.

A police official said at least four cases of motorcycle theft from Kalwa area and one from Rabodi have been detected with the arrest of Das and Arote. PTI COR NSK