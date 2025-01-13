Two held for stealing phones and jewellery of train passengers

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two men for their alleged involvement in multiple theft cases on express and Mumbai local trains, an official said on Monday.

The special crime unit of Kalyan GRP nabbed Pratap Doke and Shatrugan Sinha alias Chotu, residents of Junnar and Mumbai, respectively, during the investigation.

Police recovered stolen items, including mobile phones and gold jewellery, with an estimated value of Rs 8.72 lakh.

Cases of theft on express trains and Mumbai local trains were registered with Kalyan and Dombivli police stations.

One of the two accused was arrested at Kalyan railway station and the other from a train. PTI COR NSK