Two held for stealing rifle from sentry post in Delhi's DDU Marg

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing an INSAS rifle from a sentry post in the DDU Marg area here, police said on Saturday.

Assistant commandant third NAP/BN (Nagaland Armed Police Battalion) reported on Wednesday that one service INSAS Rifle 5.56 (Indian Small Arms system) with 20 live rounds and a mobile phone was missing from the sentry post at MS Flat, DDU Marg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During the investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage and zeroed in on two persons who were seen stealing the rifle with cartridge and fleeing the spot in an e-cycle rickshaw, the DCP said.

On tracing the e-rickshaw, it was found to belong to Vikas (25), a resident of Nepal, he said.

Police apprehended Vikas and on his instance, arrested his associate Kabir (21) from his home, he added.

The stolen rifle along with 20 rounds were also recovered from their possession, Sain said.

Vikas drives a rickshaw in the Kamla Market area for a living and is addicted to drugs. Kabir, who is a rickshaw puller, too, has a drug addiction, the police said.

Both the accused reside in the cluster area of Mata Sundri Road in Kamla Market, they added.

To gather money for drugs and other purposes, the duo used to commit petty theft and neither of them had previous criminal records, the police said. PTI NIT RPA